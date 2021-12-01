ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 23.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 6.
- Kayla Ann Gillen, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Mark Alan Nelson, 59, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Devon John McClintick II, 26, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Justin Matthew Pickett, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Austin Alan Krone, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cody Allen McLaughlin, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Donald Alan Ingram, 37, of Force, who is charged with theft of services, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Sean Daniel Nicklas, 21, of St. Marys, who is cited for traffic violations. A charge of carrying a firearm without a license was withdrawn.
- Shea Richard Garrigan, 22, of St. Marys, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Charges of making a false oral statement and statement under penalty were withdrawn.
Withdrawn Philip Donald Nunamaker, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. All charges were withdrawn.