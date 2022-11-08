ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Nov. 1.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with three third-degree felony counts of accessing a device not authorized to use; two counts of financial exploitation of older adult or care-dependent person, a felony in the third degree; identity theft, a second-degree felony; two counts of forgery –unauthorized act in writing, a third-degree felony and theft by deception –false impression. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Amber Renee Sherry, 23, of Emporium, who is charged with three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, is charged with fleeing to attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of default in a required appearance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Jessica Marie Leinemann, 34, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; providing false identification to law enforcement; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Dustin Lee Smith, 39, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability, first offense; two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Jarren Richard Wendel, 23, of St. Marys, who is cited for a traffic violation. The use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance charges were withdrawn.
- Brad Michael Elliott, 45, of Emporium, who is cited for a traffic violation. A statement under penalty charge was withdrawn.
Hearings continued
Tracy Scott Goss, 58, of Emporium, who is charged with statement under penalty and cited for disorderly conduct.