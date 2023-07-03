ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 27 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- Gregory Guy Burdick, 37, of Wheatland, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brian Gerald Richards, 50, of Kersey, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution –harboring or concealing, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Amber R. Sherry, 23, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor –and is cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Harold Eugene Carr, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with writing a materially-false written statement –the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm; statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree and is cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
Withdrawn
- David Arthur Morris Jr., 33, of Glenville, New York, who was charged with aggravated assault –attempt to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree and was cited for criminal mischief –damaging property and harassment. All charges were withdrawn. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Kathryn Rose Burger, 30, of St. Marys, who was charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree and simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Charges were withdrawn. A citation for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Geraldine Beatrice Britton, 32, of Emporium, who was charged with statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree. A citation for disorderly conduct was transferred to non-traffic court.
- Tamara Nicole Cheripka, 51, of Murrysville, who was charged with writing a materially-false written statement –the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Charges were withdrawn. A citation for disorderly conduct was transferred to non-traffic court.
- Shawn Anthony Schaefer, 48, of Ridgway, who was charged with two counts of writing a materially-false written statement –the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree; two counts of statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and disorderly conduct –a misdemeanor in the third degree. A citation for disorderly conduct was transferred to non-traffic court.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kim Michelle Mader, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Torie Rose Swackhammer, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with five counts of corruption of minors –a misdemeanor in the first degree and five counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Harley Blue Sellers, 45, of Erie, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.