ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings June 21.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
Hearings waived
- Carly Selene Martinez, 22, of Wilcox, who is charged with theft by deception – false impression, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Christopher Jason McIntosh, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for speeding.
- Walker Thomas Meyer, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sarah Margaret Mineweasner, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors.
- Joshua Neal Reed, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, and cited for a traffic violation.
- Mark James Blair, 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, first offense and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense.
- Ashley Mae Clark, 20, of Brockway, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, and cited eight times for retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and providing false identification to law enforcement.
- Carly Selene Martinez, 22, of Wilcox, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicklas Scott Vanvoorhis, 23, of Weedville, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
- David Scott Alaskey, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Sarah Margaret Mineweasner, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 40, who is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree and cited for criminal mischief by damaging property.
Withdrawn/Moved to
non-traffic courtKaylie Jordan Harlan, 21, of St. Marys, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charges was withdrawn. Bail was set at $10,000.