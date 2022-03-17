ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings March 15.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- John D. Ward, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Beth Ann Cameroni, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) /unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Scott Alan Kessler Jr., 24, of Gallitzen, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Troy Alan Cool, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with trafficking in individuals – recruit/entice/solicit/etc., a felony; conspiracy – trafficking in individuals – recruit/entice/solicit/etc., a felony; patronizing victim of human trafficking, a felony; conspiracy – patronizing victim of human trafficking, a felony; statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, a felony; conspiracy – statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, a felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony; conspiracy – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) of a person less than 16 years of age; aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree; conspiracy – aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree; promoting prostitution of a minor, a felony in the third degree; child pornography, a felony in the third degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
Hearings held
- Joseph Michael Schwabenbauer, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Codey Allen Colson, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, and cited for traffic violations.