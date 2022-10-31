ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Oct. 25.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 7.
- Tyler Kevin Hengst, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct –damaging property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tammy Arlene Waite, 48, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Timothy James Jordan, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Cody Allen McLaughlin, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Russel Jay Krise II, 30, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
Withdrawn/Moved to non-traffic court
Misty Lynn Rutz, 33, of St. Marys, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge has been withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.