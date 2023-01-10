ST. MARYS — A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tried to force his way into an apartment in St. Marys.
Brandon Lee Wendel, 39, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal attempt –criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 5, 2022.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police Department officers were dispatched to a South Michael Street apartment on Nov. 14, 2022, for a report of an individual allegedly attempting to break into the residence. Dispatchers stated the subject was Wendel, and that he was wearing a tan Carhart coat.
When police arrived, Wendel was not on scene. The apartment’s occupant told them he thought he heard a knock at the door, and when he opened it and realized it was Wendel, told him to leave, and attempted to shut the door. According to the victim, Wendel was not invited and tried pushing his way inside. The victim said Wendel had allegedly done this before, and has been told by police he was not permitted at the residence or he would face criminal charges. This reportedly occurred on Oct. 7, 2022. The victim said he was struck by the door when Wendel tried getting inside, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wendel, who denied being at the South Michael Street apartment, was located by police on Poplar road.
Police also spoke with a witness who was present when Wendel allegedly tried to get into the apartment. Another witness also identified and confirmed these actions, and said he was using physical force.
On Nov. 15, 2022, police spoke with Wendel, who reportedly said he knocked on the victim’s door to “get some of his herb,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wendel’s preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Jacob’s office.