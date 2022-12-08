ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a Washington Street residence and threatened the occupants with a knife.
Shawn Michael McCoy, 34, is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor and sited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 30.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to a Washington Street residence on Nov. 7 for reports of an alleged home invasion. Elk County Control Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had entered the victim’s residence while they were asleep, and that he had displayed a knife.
The description given was a white man wearing a black and red sweatshirt. As police approached the 100th block of Washington Street, they saw a man matching the description walking near the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society. The suspect turned away from officers as they approached him, and was recognized to be McCoy, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as officers had interacted with him before.
McCoy was allegedly argumentative and failed to follow directions. Police noticed a white residue around the outside of his lips, and his behavior indicated he was under the influence of a controlled substance. McCoy was detained.
Police spoke with the victims, who said they were asleep when they heard someone in their apartment. When asked what he was doing there, McCoy reportedly said he was looking for “Isaac” and knew that he lived there. McCoy was told by the occupants that no one named Isaac lived there.
McCoy then reportedly referenced the computers in the home and asked one of the victims to help him set up a Google account. The resident, again, told McCoy to leave, and closed the door and locked it as McCoy started to leave. The victim said he then heard what sounded like a “knife opening.” McCoy then allegedly said he would slit the victim’s throat, and may get a truck to come back and “rob” the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McCoy was found to be in possession of a black folding knife with marijuana pictures on it. McCoy was transported to the COSM Police Department and allegedly continued to show signs of erratic behavior and impairment.
McCoy’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 27 at Jacob’s office.