ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been charged following an alleged “hit-and-run” incident involving a 6-year-old child that occurred Oct. 19.
Bradley David Nussbaum, 20, of St. Marys, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, and cited for careless driving and failure to not contact police following an accident involving personal injury or death, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 27.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was requested to respond to Sheetz on Oct. 19, for an alleged hit-and-run that involved a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police responded and spoke with juveniles on the scene, who said they were crossing at the intersection of Depot and South Michael streets and walking toward Sheetz when a car allegedly struck a 6-year-old child. The car reportedly left the scene and drove up toward the movie theatre, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The juveniles claimed the driver appeared to be texting on his phone. The child fell to the ground and reportedly hit his head on the pavement. The child’s mother reported a bruise on the left side of his abdomen area.
Around 20 minutes later, a man approached police and said he was the one who hit the child, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After being identified as Nussbaum, he was asked if he was texting while driving, to which he responded he was talking on speaker phone, and when he hit the child, he was scared and went to Memorial Park, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Nussbaum’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14.