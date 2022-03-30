ST. MARYS — A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove a woman’s car and used her Access card without permission while she was housed in the Elk County Jail.
Shajuan Antonio Carrero, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with accessing a device not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 22. Bail was set at $5,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police received a letter from an inmate at the Elk County Jail at the end of February, which regarded Carrero using her motor vehicle and Pennsylvania EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) Access card without permission.
On Jan. 30, the vehicle was impounded as a result of a drug/traffic stop by the COSMPD, involving the driver, Carrero. The inmate reportedly said she specifically told him not to drive the car. The vehicle was stored at a local towing facility awaiting a $300 fee.
On March 18, the victim provided transaction summary sheets of her Access card to police. They found that Carrero allegedly used the card 50 times without authorization, and spent $532.09. This money was reportedly never restored to the victim.
Additionally, phone calls between Carrero and the woman at the Elk County Jail were recorded, and resulted in him making incriminating statements, such as he would pay her back, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Carrero reportedly acknowledged using the card without authorization. He also said he allegedly did not have the money to repay the victim.
Carrero was told he owed the woman $532.09, which he acknowledged. Police also told him he is responsible for the impound fee for the vehicle, as he was driving it when it was impounded, according to the affidavit of probable cause.