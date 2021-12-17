ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing several retail theft charges after he allegedly stole more than $3,000 in merchandise from Walmart throughout a two-month period.
Joshua M. Sporner, 35, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, as well as nine misdemeanor counts of retail theft – taking merchandise. He is also cited for retail theft, as well as corruption of minors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 14.
State police in Ridgway were contacted by lost prevention/security at Walmart in St. Marys on Sept. 10, for reports of a man who was observed allegedly failing to scan $406.65 worth of retail items, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man then reportedly instructed three minors to leave the store and load groceries into his vehicle, as he attempts to pay for items at the self checkout. Three minors are then reportedly observed pushing two carts of unpaid merchandise out of the store, past the final point of sale, without attempting to pay for the items.
A Walmart employee requested that the man bring back the merchandise and rescan it, as the transaction was canceled. He then allegedly returns with several grocery bags of merchandise, and is assisted by an employee in scanning the items. He pays for those items and leaves the store, however, there are allegedly still unpaid items in his vehicle. He and the minors are observed loading groceries into a white truck, registered to Sporner.
Sporner later reportedly said he knowingly left Walmart after failing to pay for all of the merchandise, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Through further investigation via surveillance video, police discovered that Sporner is allegedly observed committing retail theft on 13 different occasions, starting July 27, 2021 through Sept. 23, 2021. In total, with all 13 occasions, Sporner allegedly stole nearly $3,215 in merchandise.
Sporner’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8, 2022.