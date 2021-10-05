ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing several retail theft charges after he allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart throughout a two-month period.
Devon Michael Gausman, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of retail theft – taking merchandise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 10.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to Walmart on the Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township for reports of numerous retail thefts. A Walmart staff member told police he observed Gausman allegedly stealing from the store on 13 separate occasions, spanning from May 9, 2021 through July 17, 2021.
Gausman was observed via video surveillance footage removing a total of $3,236.21 worth of miscellaneous merchandise throughout the 13 separate incidents, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The dates of the incidents, and the amount of merchandise stolen on each occasion, were provided to police.
Gausman’s hearing is set for Oct. 12 at Jacob’s office.