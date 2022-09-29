ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly used an employer’s debit card to spend $1,975 without permission.
Anthony Joseph Resch, 32, is charged with accessing a device he was not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree, and identity theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 19.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department received a visit from a man on March 28 who said someone was unlawfully using his debit card. The man showed police 10 transactions that were allegedly made between March 22-28, 2022 to “Cash AppAnthony Resch” totaling $1,975, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim suspected that Resch had used his debit card, since Resch worked for him. On March 18, the victim gave Resch the business debit card and PIN number when he was going on a business/personal trip to Bradford. The man advised that Resch was only permitted to use the card for business expenses and some personal expenses on that specific trip, totaling $500.
Resch gave the card back when he returned, and was not permitted to use the card any further. Since then, 10 transactions, totaling $1,975, allegedly took place.
Police obtained a search warrant for the records from “Cash App” regarding this transaction/account. The files police were provided with showed that the “Cash App” account was Resch’s, and it was the only one accessing the victim’s bank account.
On Aug. 6, police interviewed Resch, who acknowledged he went on the business/personal trip for the victim, and used the card on that trip. He reportedly said he also used the card to put money on his “Cash App” account. He claimed he was authorized to use the card essentially at will, for whatever he wanted, and had no spending cap, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim was reimbursed the money lost from the bank.
Resch’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25 at Jacob’s office.