ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly struck two people in the head and threatened them with a knife.
Tyler Andrew Santaniello, 29, of St. Marys, is charged with three counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, trespassing and cited for harassment – subjecting the other to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 23. Bail was set at $10,000.
The City of St. Marys Police Department responded to an Erie Avenue apartment Aug. 21 for reports of an assault that had just allegedly occurred there, with the suspect leaving the scene after brandishing a large knife, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police met with three witnesses, who said Santaniello arrived at the apartment to return clothes. When one of them asked him where her makeup bag was, Santaniello reportedly threw it at a man. When Santaniello was told to leave, he then allegedly attempted to start a fight, making instigating statements. He then allegedly struck one of the victims in the back of the head, causing him to fall backwards into the microwave. He continued to make his way into the apartment, despite being told to leave, and allegedly told one of the women he would kill her, and wasn’t afraid to hit her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Santaniello then allegedly punched one of the women in the side of the face, also punching the man in the back of the head for the second time. Once he was pushed out onto the porch, Santaniello then allegedly pulled out a large knife and said “This isn’t over,” adding that they should watch their backs. Once he learned the police were called, Santaniello fled the scene.
Santaniello’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7 at Jacob’s office.