ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police on his motorcycle without the proper license.
Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, is charged with fleeing to attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of default in a required appearance and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 11.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were patrolling the area of Brusselles Street on Oct. 9 when they observed a brown motorcycle traveling east with no rear lights illuminated. Police caught up to the motorcycle at the intersection of Fillmore Street.
Police activated emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed and passed a tractor trailer in a no-passing zone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police pursued the motorcycle onto Rosely Road, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The motorcycle turned onto a gated driveway that led to Jackson Road, going around a locked gate, and police lost contact with the driver. A short time later, a concerned citizen reported a motorcycle matching the same description that had reportedly turned onto Walker Road.
Officers responded to Walker Road and knocked on the door of a detached garage with lights on. The home owner answered the store and stated that Herbstritt was allegedly hiding behind his bar in the garage, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Herbstritt’s motorcycle was found in the driveway near the garage. His driver’s history shows that he allegedly does not have a “Class M” license.
Herbstritt was found to have active District Attorney’s warrants for “failure to appear,” and was taken into custody. During an interview at the COSMPD station, he reportedly made several “incriminating” statements. He was transported to the Elk County Jail, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Herbstritt’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1 at Jacob’s office.