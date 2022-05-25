KERSEY — A St. Marys man is facing felony charges related to a burglary that allegedly occurred in Kersey in April.
Jamie Lee Desantis, 40, is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree and cited for criminal mischief by damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on April 26, state police in Ridgway were contacted regarding an alleged burglary that occurred on Hayes Road in Fox Township. The property owner related that his garage had been broken into sometime before April 6 by an unknown person. He said he was driving on Hayes Road to the property when he noted some items were disturbed, and the garage door was left open a few inches. The home caretaker of the property assisted the property owner at the state police station in Ridgway to report the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The men told police that on April 6, they observed the rear overhead garage door panel to be damaged, worth $150, and the locking mechanism latch ($100) had been bent by someone allegedly attempting to open the garage door. Underneath the garage door was a rusted motor vehicle exhaust that was bent from forcibly prying on the garage door. It was left underneath when the men arrived on scene. Neither man observed anything taken from the property, as it was unorganized inside of the garage.
The caretaker noted that all tools and property were marked “white or yellow” in colored spray paint, and were sometimes engraved with a home phone number and a last name on them.
On April 26, the property owner and caretaker retrieved the memory cards from the trail cameras on the property for surveillance and provided them to police.
Police, the property owner and caretaker traveled to the property to investigate the scene for evidence, where police observed a panel missing from the garage door, making a large enough gap for a person to fit through to get inside, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Since all items inside were covered in dust, any disturbed items were easy for police to recognize. They observed fingerprints on the white car door that appeared to be fresh. Also, under the rear garage door was a rusted chrome bar that was allegedly used to pry the rear overhead garage door open.
No items were identified as missing from the property, police said.
The property owner went to Facebook to identify the suspect using photos from the crime scene. From the social media post with photos of the suspect at the crime scene, police gathered multiple anonymous tips relating that the suspect was Desantis, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On May 5, a former probation officer of Desantis contacted state police in Ridgway and confirmed that he was the suspect and a drug/alcohol abuser. The officer told police he saw the Facebook photos and contacted them right away. This positive ID validated that Desantis was a possible suspect, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police acquired Desantis’ address, and attempted to contact him on May 3, when he allegedly refused to speak with police.
Desantis’ preliminary hearing is set for June 21 at Jacob’s office.