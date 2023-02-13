ST MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on drug charges after methamphetamine and other substances were found in an Erie Avenue apartment Feb. 2.
Kyle James Meyer, 25, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, as well as three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 3.
Meyer is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
City of St. Marys Police executed a search warrant at an Erie Ave. apartment on Feb. 2 for the seizure of illegal controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, financial proceeds of dealing controlled substances and cell phones.
The search resulted in the seizure of numerous drug paraphernalia items in plain view, including syringes, pen tubes, Ziploc bags, cut straws, glassine wax bags, glass smoking pipes, spoon and foil, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Meyer and two other individuals were detained within the apartment. Meyer had active bench warrants, and was searched incident to arrest. He was allegedly found to be in possession of an iPhone and $26 currency.
As a result of the search warrant, Meyer was allegedly found to be in possession of a large, yellow Ziploc bag of marijuana; a bag of methamphetamine on a black/silver mirror; a small yellow bag of methamphetamine; an orange Buprenorphine pill; a glass pipe and assorted drug paraphernalia items such as numerous red-colored glassine wax bags used to store heroin/fentanyl, foil, a spoon, syringes and cut straws, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Meyer’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 14 at Jacob’s office.