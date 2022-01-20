ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man jailed on felony child pornography charges waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
Evan Michael Gabor, 26, is charged with dissemination photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography and criminal solicitation – child pornography, all felonies in the second degree, as well as sexual intercourse with an animal, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police received information relating to alleged child pornography and sexual intercourse with an animal on Dec. 27. Officers had been involved in an ongoing investigation related to Gabor, which resulted in them seizing his cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Through forensic examination of the cell phone, it was found that Gabor allegedly possessed at least two items of child pornography. He had allegedly sent one photograph of a naked juvenile male to a Kik messenger user, and had received another photograph of a naked juvenile female, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kik is a messaging service in which chat groups and direct messages can be formed.
Gabor’s internet search history also allegedly showed inappropriate items relating to children, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Also allegedly found on Gabor’s phone was a video of a dog licking his private area, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Gabor was identified in the video by police via a tattoo on his hand.
Gabor is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 7, according to court records.