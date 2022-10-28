ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed while operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Jerri Joseph Newell, 29, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a felony in the third degree; possession of marijuana; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 20.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Muenster Road and Sugar Hill Road for report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Sept. 10. EMS and fire departments were also dispatched to the scene.
Police were notified the driver had allegedly fled the scene. When they arrived, police observed a red three-wheeler ATV lying on its side at the intersection where it had landed. The caller reported the man was driving the three-wheeler on Muenster Road, and approached the intersection at a high rate of speed, losing control and then crashing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The caller showed police a photo of the driver running from the scene. He had a large cut on the right side of his head that was reportedly bleeding heavily. He allegedly ran into the woods when he learned police had been called.
An extensive search was conducted for the driver, who was located at the Penn Highlands Elk Emergency Room. The driver was identified as Newell, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Newell reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol, and said he had sustained injuries from an ATV accident. He had a large wound on the right side of his head. Newell also identified a black hat found at the scene as belonging to him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Newell was found to allegedly be in possession of .5 grams of marijuana and a smoking device with burnt residue.
On Oct. 19, police received the results of Newell’s blood draw, which showed he had consumed alcohol, 11 Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC.
Newell’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11 at Jacob’s office.