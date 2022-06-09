ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man facing a felony sexual assault charge waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
Aaron Joseph Gallagher, 27, is charged with sexual assault –a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office March 30.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim in this case came to the state police station in Ridgway on Feb. 8 to report that Gallagher had allegedly sexually assaulted her the day before. On Feb. 7, Gallagher was reportedly at the victim’s house in Fox Township, where the victim agreed to participate in a certain type of sexual activity with him. She reportedly told him prior that she was not going to have sex with him.
Gallagher then allegedly began to have sex with the victim anyway, to which she reportedly said to stop, and he did not comply and continued, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview at the state police station, Gallagher allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim on this date, and that it was without her permission. He said the victim told him to stop having sex with her, but he “could not stop himself” from doing it.
Gallagher is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Courthouse on July 1. Bail was set at $25,000.