ST. MARYS — An Elk County man is facing several charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from police and resisted arrest.
David William Gregory, 65, of St. Marys, is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving; driving under the influence (DUI)/BAC .16 or greater; resisting arrest/other law enforcement and cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway observed a vehicle on Rosely Road that was allegedly failing to stay on the right side of the road, and was traveling at 53 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Police activated emergency lights, but the vehicle reportedly continued to travel eastbound. The vehicle also failed to stop once the officer activated the emergency siren, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle turned right into a driveway.
Police ordered the driver to exit the vehicle. After multiple verbal commands, police attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle by grabbing his left arm. The driver, Gregory, was allegedly very resistant, and the officer tackled him to the ground.
Gregory was also ordered to display his hands, and was again resistant. He was placed under arrest.
Gregory appeared to be highly intoxicated, and police could reportedly smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He admitted to having consumed alcohol.
The toxicology report received from the laboratory on April 12 indicated Gregory’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.193 percent ethyl alcohol, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gregory’s bail was set at $10,000.