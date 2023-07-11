ST. MARYS — Seasoned St. Marys pool player Rick Wykoff was part of a team that shot its way to the top at the Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA)’s World Championships this year.
“The Bellators” –consisting of seven players from all over the state of Pennsylvania –competed May 25 through June 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking first place in the VNEA Redemption World Championship –a 128-team bracket with single elimination.
Wykoff, who has two VNEA Division A1 State Championship titles to his name, said adding a world title to that list was something he always dreamed about –a dream that has now come to fruition.
Wykoff started playing pool when he was 25 years old, he said, then traveling to other states to play in tournaments around the age of 40, competing in major tournaments ever since.
“I have always loved the game of pool since I was young,” he said.
Through sanctioned events, Wykoff has been to more than 20 world and national championships.
The VNEA World Championships consist of teams from all over the world, such as Spain, New Zealand, Canada, England and more.
“Each match consisted of 20 games and the championship match was 15 games,” Wykoff explained. “We had to win every single match the whole way through that event, and we came out on top.”
“Bellators” means “warriors.” Together, the team also traveled alongside an all-women team “Bellatrix.” The women’s team placed second, and was one ball away from winning the VNEA Women’s Open World Championship, Wykoff noted.
Competitors on The Bellators team are “extremely seasoned” players, said Wykoff, including the two alternate shooters.
“Combined, we have placed over 60 times in the VNEA State Championships in Erie throughout the years, many of them being state titles in their divisions,” he said.
The team competitors were Wykoff, Luke Ferry of Meadville, Brian Thompson (team captain) of Cochranton, Shawn Stratton of Erie, Gary Hayden II of Erie, Shawn Fitzsimmons of Cyclone and Bruce Mowrey of Port Allegany.
“Some of these players had to travel hours every week to be eligible to play on the same team,” Wykoff added.
One of Wykoff’s favorite memories has been the people he has met while on the road and the great friends he has made, experiencing much fellowship and teamwork throughout his years as a pool competitor.
“(These are) some of the absolute best people I have ever met, and some of the smartest people I have come across in my life,” he said.
A team of humble players, Wykoff said the winning moment was surreal for everyone, and didn’t fully set in until a little while later. Once it did, the feeling was overwhelming, rewarding and everything all at once.
“It all hit us at once as soon as we walked out of the event into a hallway that leads to the casino floor,” he said. “A flood of emotions came over us, as we all could not believe what we just accomplished.”
Wykoff looked back on years and years of countless hours shooting pool in basements, at tournaments and in bars, clubs and pool halls all over the country.
“It has all finally paid off.”