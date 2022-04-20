ST. MARYS — An Elk County man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly refused to pull over as police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Howard Charles Struble Jr., 69, of St. Marys, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 28.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a City of St. Marys Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Windfall Road on Feb. 26 when they observed a Jeep Wrangler with an inspired inspection sticker. Police activated their emergency lights and drove behind the vehicle, but the driver allegedly continued down the road and ignored the lights and sirens. While following behind the vehicle, the officer observed it cross the double yellow line on multiple occasions. Police continued to pursue the vehicle for several miles, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, identified as Struble, exited the vehicle and had difficulty exiting the vehicle. He allegedly refused verbal commands and was taken into custody. The officer observed his eyes to be glassy, the odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. He allegedly showed signs of impairment during the horizontal gaze nystagmus test.
Struble’s blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol while driving, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Struble’s preliminary hearing is set for May 3.