ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on 15 felony charges after he allegedly paid for sexual acts with a minor.
Troy Alan Cool, 53, is charged with trafficking in individuals – recruit/entice/solicit/etc., a felony; conspiracy – trafficking in individuals – recruit/entice/solicit/etc., a felony; patronizing victim of human trafficking, a felony; conspiracy – patronizing victim of human trafficking, a felony; statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, a felony; conspiracy – statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, a felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony; conspiracy – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) of a person less than 16 years of age; aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree; conspiracy – aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the second degree; promoting prostitution of a minor, a felony in the third degree; child pornography, a felony in the third degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office Feb. 1.
On Dec. 9, 2021, the City of St. Marys Police Department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred that day. It was reported that a 14-year-old girl had information about the assault.
Police met with two female juveniles, when it was reported that Cool messaged one of them on Facebook on Dec. 8, 2021, inquiring about a 13-year-old giving oral sex for money. It was reported that he allegedly offered to pay them for oral sex, stating he would “make them rich,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
One of the juveniles, who was allegedly present during the assault, told police that Cool contacted one of them by Facebook messenger. She said one of them reportedly agreed to have sex with Cool in exchange for money. She said they both walked into Cool's residence on Washington Street, where Cool allegedly convinced one girl to proceed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police responded to the residence of the alleged assault victim, who confirmed that the assault took place in Cool's apartment. She advised that she had not changed her clothing since leaving Cool's apartment. Pieces of her clothing were collected as evidence.
The victim provided police with $91 cash and Green Dot Visa debit card with “Troy Cool” on the back, and said he was supposed to pay her $250, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police completed a search at Cool's apartment on Washington Street, collecting various bedding and his cell phone. On Dec. 11, police observed a Facebook messenger conversation between Cool and a juvenile.
According to court documents, the messages recovered included Cool asking how to get ahold of one of the juveniles, as he heard that she gets paid for oral sex. The conversation included Cool offering to pay the juvenile $75 for oral sex, and the other, $20 for making it happen. Sexual and nude photos, as well as a video, were also reportedly exchanged between Cool and the juvenile.
Cool also allegedly said he would get the girl marijuana in exchange for arranging the deal, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search warrant was served to take a swab from Cool on Dec. 14 at the Elk County Prison. The swab would be compared with the sample from the victim's clothing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim spoke with a forensic interviewer on Dec. 16 and said she reportedly “had sexual intercourse with some guy for money,” and identified him as Cool. She also said Cool provided her with seven beers, according to the affidavit or probable cause.
On Dec. 21, a search warrant was issued for the victim's cellphone, which showed messages between she and Cool exchanged on Dec. 9 where he allegedly told her he would make her rich, and he could get them a room for the day where he works, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool's preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22 at Jacob's office. Bail is set at $250,000.