ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing several drug charges after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamine and other drugs during a March 1 traffic stop.
Michael Joseph Holjencin, 62, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were patrolling in the area of Chestnut Street on March 1 when they viewed a blue Chevrolet Equinox traveling south before turning onto East Mill Street. The driver allegedly did not use any turn or hand signals. As the vehicle turned left onto South Michael Street, and right onto Pine Street, the driver reportedly did not use a turn signal again either time. The officer ran the car’s registration, which came back to Holjencin, who had an expired driver’s license. After two more instances of the driver not using a turn signal, the officer initiated a traffic stop on Brusselles Street.
Holjencin provided the officer his expired license, but said he did not have his registration or insurance cards. Police noticed a small case on the center console, one that was commonly used to contain illegal substances/paraphernalia. Holjencin said the case was for his glasses, but the officer noted his glasses were clearly too big for that case. He was asked to step out of the vehicle, and admitted to the officer that he allegedly had methamphetamine in the case, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A K9 officer was retrieved from the patrol vehicle and deployed on the vehicle. The dog gave alerts to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs within the vehicle. When asked, Holjencin allegedly did not give consent to police to search the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and secured. A search warrant for the vehicle was obtained, which resulted in the seizure of several drug paraphernalia items; gabapentin pills; a small bag of marijuana and 11 individual clear plastic bags of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 37.4 grams, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The items found were in a black lunchbox that also contained a “Scooby Doo” tin lunchbox. Inside was empty Ziplock packaging bags; a digital scale; a checkered case with nine small bags of methamphetamine; another bag containing marijuana and two small bags of methamphetamine; a small bag of five white oval-shaped pills; several torches and glass pipes; paper towels; an electric scale and a cut pink straw, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Holjencin’s preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at Jacob’s office.