ST MARYS — An Elk County man is facing drug charges after he was allegedly caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia items during a traffic stop.
Sean Daniel Nicklas, 23, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, also a misdemeanor, and is cited for restrictions on alcoholic beverages, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 24.
City of St. Marys Police were patrolling in the area of Fourth Street March 5 when the officer viewed a black Ford Focus traveling north and turning right onto Washington Street. The officer followed the vehicle and noticed the driver was allegedly speeding, and the vehicle left the right side of the roadway once. The officer clocked the driver allegedly going 16 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, and conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street.
Nicklas was identified as the front-seat passenger in the vehicle.
While speaking with the vehicle’s three occupants, the officer noticed they all allegedly had bloodshot eyes, redness around the eyes and a green color on their tongues, all indicators of marijuana use. The odor of marijuana was also coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer was given consent to search the car. None of the occupants claimed they possessed any legal medical permissions to possess marijuana.
Police searched the car and found several drug paraphernalia items, as well as marijuana droppings on the center console and floor. Paraphernalia seized included 64.5 grams of marijuana in six different containers, a grinder, glass smoking pipes, THC oil and a vile of marijuana seeds. The bag also allegedly contained mail addressed to Nicklas. Some of the items in the bag were in a small safe, to which Nicklas knew the combination and provided it to police. Behind the front passenger seat was also a large bottle of wine, not sealed and about half empty, which Nicklas allegedly claimed was his, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Nicklas’ preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at Jacob’s office.