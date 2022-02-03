ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony drug charges after he was allegedly apprehended with 30 bags of fentanyl and more than 9 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Brandon Alexander Penfield, 30, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 31. Bail is currently set at $50,000.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were on patrol on Jan. 30 when they initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala due to alleged insurance cancellation. The stop occurred on Madison Street.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Penfield was identified as the front-seat passenger in the car. The driver reportedly appeared to be sweating and had pin-point pupils, symptoms associated with narcotic use. When asked if he possessed drugs, the driver admitted to having a bag of heroin/fentanyl in his pocket, and handed police a glassine wax bag stamped “money bags,” which allegedly contained fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver was found to be in possession of 1.39 grams of methamphetamine in a Ziploc bag, methamphetamine in a rolled-up dollar bill and a THC smoking device.
During an interview, police learned the driver reportedly obtained the drugs from Penfield. Police then observed Penfield allegedly shoving a stamp bag under the front passenger seat. When asked to exit the vehicle, Penfield reportedly admitted he was “holding,” which police know means possessing drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Penfield admitted to allegedly having drug paraphernalia and heroin in his pocket, and was placed under arrest.
A search of Penfield resulted in three bundles, or 30 bags, of glassine wax bags stamped “money,” containing fentanyl, a bag of 5.47 grams of methamphetamine, a bag containing 3.82 grams of methamphetamine, a syringe, $698 and a cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview at the City of St. Marys Police station, Penfield allegedly admitted to providing the driver of the vehicle with controlled substances. The driver reportedly paid him $110 for a bag of fentanyl and bag of methamphetamine.
The cell phone seized also reportedly showed the driver and Penfield communicating to arrange the drug deal on Jan. 30.
Penfield’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22 at Jacob’s office.