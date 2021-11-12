ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing charges following an alleged criminal trespassing and damaging property incident that occurred Oct. 9.
Edward Shawn McNell, 50, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, criminal mischief – damaging property, a second degree misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 8.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to a South Michael Street residence on Oct. 9 for a report of criminal mischief. A woman reported that McNell was just at her residence and threw a shelf against her vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also told police she has a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order against McNell.
Police reported to McNell’s Chestnut Street residence and spoke with him, when they could allegedly smell the odor of alcohol on his breath. McNell admitted to having “a little bit” to drink, and was reportedly slurring his speech. He later said he had consumed five vodka drinks that afternoon.
During field sobriety testing, McNell allegedly showed several indications he was impaired, and was taken into custody. His blood test later confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said she took a photograph of the shelf on the vehicle before pulling it off. Police observed a dent and chipped paint on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and glass from the shelf was broken on the floor. The woman also told police the garage door was closed but not locked, and McNell had been evicted from the residence for two years, since she obtained a PFA against him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McNell’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14 at Jacob’s office.