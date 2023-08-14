ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught selling methamphetamine during an undercover drug bust.
City of St. Marys Police have charged Alex Michael Estell, 27, of St. Marys, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office.
City of St. Marys Police and members of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s North Central Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Estell on Washington Street on Feb. 28, 2023.
The confidential informant (CI) and Estell reportedly communicated via cell phone. Estell agreed to allegedly sell the CI “a ball,” or 3.5 grams, of methamphetamine for $200.
Estell met the CI at Nittany Minit Mart on Washington Street, where the CI exchanged funds for 4.0 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The alleged transaction took place while officers observed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The methamphetamine was handed over to officers as evidence. The Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab confirmed the substance was indeed methamphetamine.
Estell’s preliminary hearing was continued at Jacob’s office Aug. 8, and is now scheduled for Aug. 22.