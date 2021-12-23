ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing a third-degree felony charge after he allegedly attempted to escape police custody.
Troy Alan Cool, 52, of St. Marys, is charged with escaping, a third-degree felony, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 10.
City of St. Marys Police executed a search warrant on Cool’s Washington Street residence Dec. 10, related to an ongoing investigation into an alleged statutory sexual assault incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool was detained and walked across Washington Street to the police department, reportedly secured by a cuff on his left wrist in the interview room. He was also wearing an ankle monitor, as he was on house arrest for an unrelated offense. Cool was being monitored per video surveillance on a tablet, where police observed him allegedly pulling at his cuff, as he said his wrist was sore, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While officers were speaking about the results of the warrant in another room, they reportedly heard the door close, and observed via the tablet that Cool was no longer in the interview room. Officers caught up with him on the second floor of the stairwell, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cool’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28 at Jacob’s office. He is currently confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.