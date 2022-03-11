ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man is facing five felony charges after he allegedly possessed firearms illegally and sold them.
George Gerald Cheatle, 42, is charged with four first-degree felony counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and three second-degree misdemeanor counts of firearm ownership –duty of other persons, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 2. Bail was set at $20,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department was contacted by a confidential informant in November of 2021, who indicated that Cheatle allegedly had four firearms he was trying to trade for methamphetamine. The CI said Cheatle allegedly advised that “she” would sell all four firearms for $800. Police arranged for the CI to purchase the four firearms from Cheatle’s Washington Street residence, which was done via Facebook messenger.
The CI purchased the four firearms, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Three of the handguns were not properly transferred under Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, police said.
A warrant served for Cheatle’s Facebook account on Dec. 10, 2021 showed that his account allegedly contained messages that he possessed four firearms. A criminal history shows that Cheatle pled guilty to a felony burglary charge in 1998, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.
Cheatle’s preliminary hearing is set for March 22.