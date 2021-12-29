ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on terroristic threats and assault charges after he allegedly pointed a pistol at a person inside of the Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club in St. Marys.
Blaine Norris Wehler, 65, of St. Marys, is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 21. Wehler is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to the Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club (CMF Club) on South St. Marys Street for a report of a man with a firearm on Dec. 20.
It was learned that Wehler had allegedly been kicked out of the club, and was not to return there, according to the affidavit of probable cause, but he returned Dec. 20 with a black pistol. During this time, he allegedly pointed it at one of the individuals of the CMF Club, with several people present. The people present believed the firearm was indeed real. The individual Wehler allegedly pointed the gun at told police he feared for his safety.
Police found that Wehler owns a pistol, which is registered in his name. Police also observed a video of the incident in question, which was reportedly consistent with the witnesses accounts.
Wehler’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4 at Jacob’s office.