ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed following an alleged physical altercation he had with police officers at Penn Highlands Elk Jan. 1.
Brian David Fenton, 52, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; trespassing and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, both third-degree misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to the Emergency Department at Penn Highlands Elk on Jan. 1 to assist a registered nurse with Fenton, who voluntarily checked himself into PHE. When PHE secured an ambulance to take Fenton to Penn Highlands DuBois for an evaluation, he reportedly refused. He was then discharged from PHE, but remained in the waiting room there, refusing to leave, then closing and locking the doors, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police officers arrived at the hospital and requested that Fenton open the door, to which he refused, and allegedly claimed he was “going to kill the first officers who walked through the door.” Police were provided a master key and opened the door, making contact with Fenton, who was encouraged to get in a wheelchair so that he could be provided a ride home, as he was no longer a patient at PHE.
After multiple refusals, Fenton was informed he was then trespassing. Police attempted to place him in a wheelchair when he became combative, and then allegedly struck one of the officers in the side of the face with a closed fist, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Following a short scuffle, Fenton was detained and placed in the wheelchair. Police then attempted to put him in the back of a patrol vehicle, when he began to physically resist and caused a scene in the parking lot. Officers summoned St. Marys Area Ambulance. Fenton was placed on a stretcher and transported back to the City of St. Marys Police Department.
At the station, Fenton was led upstairs to a holding cell. While in holding, he allegedly continued to yell obnoxiously and refused to be fingerprinted.
Fenton’s bail was denied on Jan. 2, due to being a danger to himself and others, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 17 at Jacob’s office.