ST MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed after he was allegedly seen attempting to break into an apartment on Ash Street.
City of St. Marys Police have charged Kevin James Eckenroad, 32, is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 15.
City of St. Marys Police officers responded to an Ash Street apartment on July 15 for reports of a home invasion. Police observed a person they were familiar with –Eckenroad –outside of the residence.
Police spoke with the resident of the apartment, who said she received a phone call about someone breaking into her apartment. She said she did not give the person in question permission to enter her residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed the woman who called to report the alleged burglary, who said that the tenant was not home at the time when she reportedly saw Eckenroad attempt to enter the residence through the exterior window, which caused her alarm. She called the tenant when this occurred.
Eckenroad is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. His hearing is set for July 25 at Jaocb’s office.