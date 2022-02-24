ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on 79 felony charges related to the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.
David Michael Chapdelaine, 32, is charged with 40 counts of child pornography, a felony in the second degree; 25 third-degree felony counts of child pornography; one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, 12 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, a felony in the second degree, and one third-degree felony count of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 24.
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop I, Computer Crimes Unit received information from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), relative to a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on March 9, 2021. The tip came from Dropbox on Feb. 8, 2021, when Dropbox became aware of the reported material, and 52 videos that were allegedly uploaded to and moved on the Dropbox infrastructure, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, 48 videos, which involved indecent contact, nudity and one of a clothed child modeling, were recovered. The uploads reportedly occurred between Aug. 8, 2017 through Feb. 8, 2021.
Dropbox, a file-hosting service that offers cloud storage and file synchronization, provided the suspect’s email address, screen name and IP address, which was found to be owned by Zito Media.
On March 11, 2021, an administrative subpoena was approved for Zito Media, which was served on March 18, 2021. It allegedly provided David Chapdelaine’s name, of an Allens Mills Road address in Reynoldsville, as well as his phone number and Yahoo email address.
A search of Chapdelaine at the time listed his name and address to match the Reynoldsville location, but a later search on Dec. 13, 2021, showed that he had moved to a Sonny Drive location in St. Marys. Investigators also spoke with Chapdelaine’s probation officer, who confirmed that he allegedly uses the email username matched to the suspected Dropbox account, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chapdelaine’s residence was searched on Dec. 16, 2021, where he was interviewed and denied having any knowledge about that email address. After searching his phone, though, the email account in question was allegedly found on his device. Chapdelaine was re-interviewed, and admitted to meeting a male online, who allegedly requested child pornography in exchange for videos of himself. Chapdelaine allegedly sent the child porn via Dropbox and email.
Chapdelaine’s computer was seized and examined. Located were 28 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact, and 24 images of child pornography involving nudity, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A previously-sent email, with an attachment that had the same title as a video of child pornography provided in the Cybertip, was also located. The user profile allegedly had the same name as Chapdelaine’s current phone.
In total, through the seizure of Chapdelaine’s computer and Cybertips, there were allegedly 40 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact, 25 images/videos of child pornography involving nudity possessed by Chapdelaine, and 12 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact, as well as one image/video involving nudity transmitted to the internet via Dropbox, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Chapdelaine is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for March 15.