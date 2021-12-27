ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on a felony criminal trespassing charge following an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 21.
Stephen Anthony Ross, 56, is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched by Elk Control to a Ford Road residence on Dec. 21 for reports of a man allegedly trying to enter the residence through the window. The officer was informed that the man, identified as Ross, had been given notice against trespassing the night prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On scene, Ross was viewed in the driveway near the vehicle. He was taken into custody. Police reportedly seized two push-button knives that were in his possession, and one Ziploc bag of methamphetamine. Ross allegedly confirmed he was inside of the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the victim, Ross told her he was coming over, and she sent him a text soon after telling him not to. He allegedly walked right into her house and into her bedroom. He then began accusing the woman’s daughter of stealing his phone. Ross stood outside of the home and refused to leave, and also told the woman “he was going to burn her house down,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Ross is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.