ST. MARYS — City Manager Joe Fleming presented his monthly manager’s report during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
He began with noting that the St. Marys Fall Fest 2021 concluded at the new Downtown Event Park on Sunday.
“It was wonderful to see the community come together for the festival,” he said. “I believe this (the park) served as a great venue for this event.”
The Sara Road bridge is now open, following school traffic having to be diverted for three days, Fleming said.
The fitness pad and ADA parking projects are underway, as the concrete has been poured for them, he said. The concrete has to cure for 28 days first.
“We are still looking for that to be completed at the end of October,” he said.
PennDOT was scheduled to do the Brusselles Street paving project in October, Fleming said, but they are ahead of schedule. Drivers should expect travel delays from Sheetz out to the Bucktail Plaza.
On Sept. 7, a remembrance service was held on the Diamond for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Fleming said, thanking local agencies and organizations for their involvement.
Letters have been sent out to boards, committees and authorities concerning upcoming expiring terms.
“I encourage citizens to apply for these vacancies,” Fleming said.
The tar chipping of city roads will be wrapping up shortly, and the city will be switching to leaf collection sometime in late October/early November.