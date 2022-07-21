ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming thanked the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for putting on its July 3 fireworks display during this week’s St. Marys City Council meeting. “A great crowd” attended to see it, he said.
“We have hit a milestone with the city app,” Fleming continued. “It has over 1,000 downloads.”
The “My St. Marys” app was launched in November 2021. Through this platform, residents are able to receive alerts and report issues occurring throughout the city. Some examples could be street lighting, street signs, drainage, traffic signals, garbage, high grass, snow, etc., said Fleming. Residents can also pay bills through the app, purchase a parking permit, see job openings and view a live downtown camera of St. Marys.
City residents are encouraged to download and utilize the app.
As of last Friday, the city has not received its second installment of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, Fleming said.
The City of St. Marys Police Department has posted internally that the selection for a new sergeant is underway. The hiring of one will take place this fall.
The bidding process for the Washington Street and Erie Avenue project is going to be held this fall. The reason for the delay, said Fleming, is it is taking 12-20 weeks to receive supplies.
Fleming also announced that on Monday morning, he performed an oath of office for the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Affairs.
Airport, other newsScott Bennett was recommended to fill the vacancy on the St. Marys Airport Authority, taking the place of longtime authority member Jerry Bonfardine, who’s term was set to expire in 2025.
SMAA member Ned Jacob noted that there will be drag races held at the airport this Sunday, and the annual Aviation Festival is set for Aug. 27, an event that will be much bigger than it has been in previous years.
Councilwoman Sally Geyer was very complimentary to City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation for the use of the new Depot Street park downtown. She said it has been very nice to see people enjoying the park and it being used this summer.
Councilman Jerry Sorg noted that he has been “pushing” for more roads to be opened for ATV use in St. Marys and doing his research on the topic. After traveling to Potter County, he brought back some pamphlets and information for council to view. He said that St. Marys businesses could benefit from bringing this extra traffic into town.
Mayor Lyle Garner added that there will be a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club at 4 p.m. on July 29.