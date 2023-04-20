ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, Mayor Lyle Garner presented a certificate to Cly Hornung of the Shade Tree Commission, proclaiming Friday, April 28 as Arbor Day 2023.
The STC will celebrate Arbor Day with its annual tree planting at Benzinger Park, involving St. Marys Catholic Elementary School fifth graders, as well as DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Forestry Consultant Toby Herzing as its master of ceremonies.
Manager’s report
City Manager Joe Fleming provided his monthly report, addressing the recent passing of Fr. Eric Vogt, a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey and pastor of various churches throughout his lifetime.
He was such a large part of this community, and many of our lives,” he said. “He devoted his life to helping others.”
Fleming addressed many other points throughout his report:
- The COSM has received its agreement with the Social Security Administration, which means they officially recognize the City of St. Marys.
- Area Cub Scouts were in attendance to observe the council meeting on Monday, with their Den Leader Fritz Lecker.
- The hiring processes are currently being completed for a part-time police officer. The officer will be sworn in during next month’s city council meeting.
- The city hosted the district meeting for the Pennsylvania Municipal League Wednesday at Maker’s Warehouse.
- Maintenance and preparations are currently being performed at city parks to prepare them for the summer season.
- St. Marys’ clean-up day will be held April 28-29 in the lower parking lot of Kaulmont Park. The public should check the city’s usual social media platforms for updates.
- The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group will be in downtown St. Marys Friday, April 21 doing volunteer spring cleaning.