HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that more than $187,000 in state funds will be invested in the St. Mary’s Municipal Airport.
These investments are part of $10 million in state funding that will be awarded to public use airports for facility improvements, infrastructure preservation and development. Pennsylvania’s robust aviation industry helps bolster economies across the Commonwealth, and supporting safe, reliable infrastructure is a key priority for the Shapiro Administration.
“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Gov. Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”
The St. Mary’s Municipal Airport will receive $187,500 in state funds for a rehabilitation and upgrade to the terminal building.
“I am very pleased that the Governor included the St. Mary’s Municipal Airport in the recent state funding to assist the airport in much needed facility improvements,” said State Rep. Mike Armanini. “We all must work together in keeping these municipal airports throughout rural Pennsylvania thriving as their purpose covers so many different avenues that are essential to our local communities.”
Ten projects statewide will be funded by the state Capital Budget through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is supported by bonds.
For more information on aviation in Pennsylvania visit www.penndot.pa.gov.