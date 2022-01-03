ST. MARYS — Just in time for the 2021 holiday season, St. Marys native Aubri Swartz, mother and entrepreneur, took her creative ability to an all-new level by starting her own specialty charcuterie business.
Swartz, who has three daughters – Julianna, Brynlee and Willow – said her “Twisted Willow Grazing Co.” became a thought when Willow was born, hence the name.
“I knew I wanted to be able to raise my kids on my own schedule and on my own terms. I’ve always loved a good charcuterie board, so I thought it would be cool to try and bring something like this to the area, but wasn’t sure how well it would be received in a small town,” she said.
Charcuterie boards have gained momentum and popularity in recent times. Typically known as a display of cured meats, they have grown to also include cheeses and other additions such as fruit, olives, nuts and spreads. Swartz also creates grazing boxes, which are typically crafted on a table or large cutting board and consist of a wide array of foods, according to the website “Natasha’s Kitchen.”
Having just started the business in the fall 2021, Swartz has already catered grazing tables for four large weddings and has more scheduled within the coming year. Weddings are her favorite event to cater.
These are also great for business meetings and gatherings with family and friends, with a variety of sizes and options to choose from.
Separating herself from the rest, TWGC also offers “single-serve charcuterie cones,” resembling an ice cream cone, which are great for events like bridal and baby showers, said Swartz.
Her creations can also serve as a sentimental piece. One of the biggest sellers are gift boxes, sent to families who have recently experienced a loss.
“The families seem to really appreciate the sentiment,” she said, noting they are also great for birthdays and anniversaries in lieu of flowers.
Offering more than just a good graze, Swartz attributes the popularity of charcuterie to the appealing appearance of the displays.
“People love to curate posts for social media and also have/bring a ‘conversation’ piece to the party,” she said.
Swartz focuses on more basic ingredients, rather than expensive meats and cheeses, using her creativity all the way, color-coordinating all of the ingredients together.
Serving customers from all over the area, TWGC operates out of Samick’s Garage/Just Ben’s Catering in St. Marys.
“We offer delivery within 10 miles, and can deliver semi-locally for a set delivery fee, depending on the distance,” she said.
Thus far, the feedback from the community has been extremely positive, said Swartz, and she is grateful for the support from her hometown.
“I think people are excited to have something different move into the area,” she said.
She doesn’t take custom orders, said Swartz, given that she enjoys “creative control” over her designs, putting together different layouts and ingredients the way she envisions them to be. She has especially enjoyed finding new themed items to incorporate specifically around the holidays, such as turkey items for Thanksgiving and Christmas-colored additions.
The popularity has been so intense that Twisted Willow was quickly booked for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as into the new year in January.
Twisted Willow will also soon be releasing its Valentine’s Day menu, which will include roses and other options for customers.
Between social media and word of mouth, Swartz said the business has taken off. She also has attended a few festivals and events, such as the Queen of Tarts Christmas Market and Maker’s Fair in DuBois on Dec. 4.
“I’m so grateful that everyone is enjoying my creations,” she said.
Visit www.twistedwillowgrazingco.com and the Twisted Willow Grazing Co. Facebook page. Questions can be emailed to twistedwillowgrazingco@gmail.com.