ST. MARYS — St. Marys natives Daniel and Patrick Schlimm struck gold when they co-authored a book that digs deep into a local legend.
Dan, who relocated to Florida but routinely visits family in St. Marys, said he had often thought about doing some writing following his retirement. So, when his nephew, Pat, contacted him about reviewing some material he had been working on himself for a different project, they continued to connect over their mutual interest in writing. Dan says he then decided to start on the Dents Run story, which has always captured his interest.
Pat, an officer in the U.S. Army, is currently stationed in Tacoma, Washington.
“We pursued each of our projects individually, until deciding to combine our efforts several months ago,” said Dan. “Our skills complimented each other, and the story came together much quicker than we expected.
“It was really all about just having the pleasure of working on something together.”
The book is called “Dents Run, A Treasure Worth Dying For.” Much controversy surrounds the modern-day Dents Run gold story and whether or not it is true.
“(Was the) gold really found back in 2018 at Dents Run –and if so, was it stolen by the FBI?” Dan said.
The modern-day “treasure hunt” tale is very well known, and has been told many times in many blogs and websites, which Dan says he has nothing factual to add to.
“I was always compelled by the story of what would have happened back in 1863, if the story of the gold was true, which many believe it to be,” he said.
“Dents Run Gold, A Treasure Worth Dying For,” is a fictional story that explains what happened in the woods, Dan explained, based on the Civil War era times with believable characters.
“According to legend, 10 or so Civil War soldiers left St. Marys with a few wagons of hidden gold. They entered the woods 10 miles east of St. Marys, intending to travel south to the Bennett’s Branch of the Sinnemahoning. They were on primitive roads that deteriorated into sparse trails. They supposedly got lost and were never heard from again,” he explains.
According to the book’s description, the story of Civil War Lt. John Castleton and several tons of union gold blends “adventure, mystery, deception, murder and mutiny with actual history.”
The location of the Dents Run story takes place very close to a family camp in St. Marys, which Dan goes to with family and friends during hunting season.
“Over the years, it’s often been a family joke about finding or stumbling over the gold while we were out hunting, hiking or biking,” he says.
This was a very enjoyable and interesting project to embark on in general, Dan said, as well as one with his nephew.
“Dents Run, a Treasure Worth Dying For,” published May 16, 2023, is available for purchase on Amazon, as well as at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Straub Brewery Gift Shop.
It has since been receiving positive reviews, such as “A page turner, pleasantly surprised,” and, “A great story with local ties.”
The book is a great local treasure for area tourism, as people visiting the area are often looking for a better understanding and appreciation of the culture and history of the region.
“I think the book is interesting not only to those who have been following the modern-day Dents Run gold saga as it plays out in federal court,” Dan said, “But to readers who enjoy historical fiction and/or stories with ties to the local community and the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
Follow “Dents Run Gold” on Facebook.