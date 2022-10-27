ST. MARYS — Like most communities this time of year, the City of St. Marys is gearing up for Halloween activities, and passing out tips on having a safe trick-or-treat night on Oct. 31.
Trick or treat by porch-light invitation will be held in the City of St. Marys from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said safety is the department’s No. 1 priority on Halloween night.
“Over the past several years, our agency has partnered with the Crystal Fire Department, Elkland Search and Rescue, St. Marys Area Ambulance Service and Elk County EMS Ambulance Service to be out and about in the wide-spread neighborhoods of the city,” he said.
Also very important, COSMP officers take the time to hand out treats and interact with youth, something Nicklas says is valuable in a community, as kids need to see police officers in a positive light.
“Our City of St. Marys emergency services vehicles will be highly visible as a deterrent against speeding vehicles and distracted drivers,” Nicklas noted.
Drivers should be especially careful on Halloween night and look out for kids trick-or-treating.
“Be ready for excited trick-or-treaters crossing streets. Many neighborhoods do not have sidewalks, so watch for families along the edge of the roadway,” Nicklas noted.
City Manager Joe Fleming echoed Nicklas’ trick-or-treating tips, noting that children should be in groups and have an adult present.
“When walking along a roadway, have the ability to alert motorists of your presence either by reflective material or luminary effect,” he said.
Most of all, Fleming noted, is children should be sure to have fun and enjoy themselves.
Halloween safety tips can be found on the City of St. Marys Police Department’s Facebook page.
Some listed, credited to the National Safety Council and American Academy of Pediatrics, include only going to a home with a porch light on and never entering a home or car, instructing children to stay in familiar areas and never go trick-or-treating alone, and making sure they know not to eat any treats until they return home. Drivers should also be entering and exiting driveways and alleys more carefully and looking out for children in dark clothing.