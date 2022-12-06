ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Sponsorship initiative is now underway, and community members who value its programs and events are encouraged to take a look at the options available.
“Many programs and events we have in store for 2023 will rely heavily on sponsorships. We only have so many funds in our budget that are set aside for programs and events,” said Director Dani Schneider.
The total of all programs, events and activities for 2023 is expected to cost around $75,000, said Schneider, not including the replacement project of the playground at Memorial Park or the Benzinger Park basketball court reconstruction.
The first sponsorship initiative was in 2019. The process became more in depth in 2021, when more information was distributed about what events and programs the community can sponsor.
Schneider said that it truly is up to the sponsor how much they would like to give, noting that she tries to provide options for potential donors. There are specific benefit levels to each program/event that they can choose from.
“I prefer that a sponsor decide which program/event to sponsor because I feel that it means more to them when they can choose. They may have friends or family who utilize or participate in a program/event more than another,” she said.
“We welcome sponsorships from everyone, whether they own a small or large business, or they simply utilize the parks and programs that we offer and want to be a part of something on a bigger scale.”
There are several programs and projects people can sponsor. For example, day camps, youth sports, Easter Egg Hunt, Inner Park Day, field trips, etc., said Schneider.
“We’ve also recently come up with a plethora of new and exciting programs/projects,” she continued, noting the Community Pool Banner Program, Gingerbread 5K Dash, Junior Police Boot Camp and others.
The COSMP Parks and Recreation budget, unfortunately, does not allow for them to host all programs/events, Schneider said.
“We rely heavily on sponsorships so that we can move forward with our programs and events,” she said. “We were fortunate that, because of the support in 2021, we were able to hold each one of our programs/events for the 2022 year.”
Next year holds a lot of opportunities, including the big replacement project of playland at Memorial Park.
“This project in itself encompasses more funds than all of our yearly programs/events for the year,” she said.
In 2022, there were 45 sponsors, and Schneider is optimistic there can be even more for 2023.
The programs and events geared towards children tend to draw in the most sponsorships, Schneider noted.
“Funds raised through sponsorships directly go to the specified programs/events determined by an individual/business. Our department is nowhere near complete in offering the best of the best — we strive each day to do so. We are continually looking for new ideas to bring to the community and want the community to lead us in the right direction.”
The deadline to sponsor is Jan. 31, 2023. The guide can be viewed at stmarysrecdesk.com. For more information, call 814-781-1718, ext. 732, or email rec@stmaryspa.gov.
Monthly Recreation Board meetings are held at the Memorial Park Clubhouse on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.