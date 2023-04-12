ST. MARYS — After several months of continuous effort, the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation has debuted its first Programs Guide for 2023, making it easier for community members and beyond to register for the year’s activities.
Director Dani Schneider said the guide is a comprehensive booklet which contains information about programs and activities for the parks’ 2023 season from April through December.
The idea in debuting a Programs Guide is so everything can be contained in one document, said Schneider, and people can plan more accordingly and effectively in terms of events. And, it seems as though things tend to be more electronically-based nowadays.
“We are continually adding programs as we can,” she noted. “So, our list of programs will continue to grow, even after the guide is published.”
Schneider has been working on the guide for the last four to five months, she said.
“It’s our first (one), and needed started from the ground up,” Schneider said, noting that putting together next year’s guide should be much easier.
The guide is about 31 pages long. Registration for programs kicked off April 3.
The Programs Guide is something Schneider says they hope to expand on in the future, working to make it more accessible, available earlier in the year and better promoted.
“My main goal is to make it easier for parents/guardians and residents to easily plan their summers and months ahead,” Schneider said. “I’ve always felt that families should be aware of our programs by April, at least so they can plan for babysitters, vacations, etc.”
This will also serve non-St. Marys residents, visitors and newcomers to the area, helping them to “easily connect with us in the event they would, too, like to participate in any of our events or programs,” she noted. Registration for non-residents opened Monday, April 10.
These programs include everything from memberships to the St. Marys Community Pool and swimming lessons, to special events like Inner Park Day and the Kickoff to Summer Bash at Memorial Park, as well as youth leagues and clinics, summer camps and other sports activities.
Much of what COSM Parks and Recreation is able to do is thanks to its sponsors and partners.
“If it weren’t for them, many of the programs and events we hold would not be possible,” said Schneider.
Those interested can find the link for the guide on the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Facebook page and at stmarysrecdesk.com. There are also copies at St. Marys City Hall for viewing in person.
Questions can be directed to Schneider at 814-781-1718, ext. 732.