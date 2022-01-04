ST. MARYS — Due to the warmer weather the area has been experiencing so far this winter season, the newly-installed ice rink at Benzinger Park is not yet open.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said she can not definitively say when the rink will be open for the public to enjoy, since it is completely weather-dependent, but the hope is for mid-to-end of January.
“The weather needs to stick to about 35 degrees for at least a few weeks for the initial freeze, and then needs to be pretty consistent thereafter,” she said.
Once temperatures reach 40 degrees or higher, said Schneider, ice skating is unable to take place.
“The skates dig too deep into the ice (and then we need to put another layer of water on and wait for that to freeze as well),” she noted.
The ice rink, formally installed in the basketball court at Benzinger Park, was installed in early November by Crystal Fire Department volunteers in the back parking lot.
Attendance at the rink was high in 2020, said Schneider, and they hope to expand it as the years go on.
When the weather permits, a schedule for the rink will be posted. Until then, people are asked to refrain from stepping on the rink area.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Schneider at 814-781-1718, ext. 732. Follow City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan
The public is also reminded that the deadline to complete the survey for the COSM Parks and Recreation’s “Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan” with Pashek + MTR is Jan. 10.
This survey will make an impactful and lasting impression on the direction of St. Marys parks, said Schenider.
This plan is a tool that will assist in the city in building “high-quality park, recreation, natural resource conservation and trail systems.” It will provide direction in helping to enhance the quality of recreational opportunities, facilities and trails offered to the public. The plan will also increase chances of receiving much-needed grants for parks and recreation, she said.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F266HDM. Survey results and more can be viewed at www.stmarysparks.com.