ST. MARYS — Community members wanting to support St. Marys Parks and Recreation programs have the chance to “dash” through Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Registration for the first annual “Gingerbread 5K Dash” will begin at 11:30 a.m. that day, with the dash starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for those under the age of 12.
Those who register by Thursday, Dec. 1 will be guaranteed a Gingerbread 5K Dash T-shirt.
Parks Director Dani Schneider said this event came about to introduce another fun activity for people and families looking to get out and do things during the winter months.
She referenced other local events, such as the Turkey Trot and Bunny Hop 5K, that community members work hard to make happen.
“Julie Lang, Ashley Denio, and the Elk County Striders have been a great help in sharing ideas, thoughts and opinions on what they thought might work best,” said Schneider.
Dashers are encouraged to dress in a holiday costume and “show off their festivity” before the holidays, Schneider noted.
Awards for costumes will include:
- Most festive
- Best couple
- Bah-humbug
- Best Santa
- Tackiest
- Ugliest sweater
- Biggest Grinch
There will also be awards for the fastest runners in registered age groups.
These types of events are something Schneider said she would like to hopefully do more of in the future.
Proceeds will go directly to the 2023 Park Program Fund to make other events possible.
If weather conditions are snowy/icy, Public Works employees will ensure the dash route is safe, Schneider said.
The race will even be judged by The Gingerbread Man himself.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/pa/saintmarys/gingerbread5kdash, or download a form at stmarys.recdesk.com.