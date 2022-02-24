ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department is in the process of acquiring new digital forensic software device that will help aid officers in local investigations, Chief Tom Nicklas said at Monday evening's St. Marys City Council meeting.
Since 2017, the COSMPD has used a digital forensic software device to assist in all types of investigations, he said, which is funded through the Elk County District Attorney's Office and used by the Elk County detective and trained police officers.
This software has also been used to aid numerous law enforcement agencies in the region.
“We found it had become time to attempt to add to our toolbox, as some digital device technologies had begun to outpace our existing in-house resources,” said Nicklas. “In some instances, devices had to be sent to an outside agency to be accessed, causing delays in critical investigations.”
The department recently began researching funding options, in order to acquire the same technology used by that outside agency, Nicklas said. The COSMPD applied for a grant and began the application process.
“Soon after, the software developer provided an opportunity for the first year of licensing for this software to be donated by Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.),” said Nicklas.
O.U.R. is a “nonprofit organization focused on protecting children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation domestically and internationally,” he said.
The department's use of digital device forensic software will include investigations within the O.U.R. Mission, as well as drug investigations, child-abuse cases, sexual assault investigations and others, Nicklas explained.
The software donated has an annual cost of $9,070.50, he told council.
The COSMPD is about ninety percent completed with writing the grant application for five more years of licensing through the PCCB (Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau).
“We appreciate council’s approval to proceed in obtaining this contribution from O.U.R.,” Nicklas said.
Nicklas said the COSMPD is also seeking out further grant funding to sustain the licensing for the software for more years to come.