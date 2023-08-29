ST. MARYS — For a cause close to his heart, Tom Lavella, co-owner of Physical Industry Training, will take on one of his toughest strength challenges yet during this year’s Fall Fest in St. Marys.
On Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown event Park, he will attempt to do 2,000 pull-ups in five hours to raise funds and awareness for the children of Arusha, Tanzania, located in eastern Africa.
Lavella, Olympic weightlifting coach and certified personal trainer at PIT, said after having went on two trips to Arusha in the past calendar year, he has grown to “love and become very close” to the kids and community there.
“Africa has always been such an interesting and unique country to me. Since I was young, I’ve always wanted to visit,” he said.
So, in 2022, Lavella decided to make it happen.
“I found an organization and took off, by myself, to go see what it’s like,” he said. “The people are so genuine. And, the kids are very kind-hearted and in need of so much.”
The funds Lavella raises will go towards helping orphaned children in Arusha who go to day or boarding schools, as well as help purchase supplies like food and water filtration systems.
“My main hope is to use most of the funds to buy land, and begin building another orphanage (where) street kids can go and live,” he said.
The $10,000 in funds that PIT raised last year were used to buy food and put six children through school for a whole year.
It is very rewarding for Lavella to be a part of bringing positive change to these children in a part of the world where they need it most.
“I’m very passionate about this country, the kids, the community,” he said.
This year’s Fall Fest is happening Sept. 15-17 at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street. Those interested in checking out “Coach Tom’s Pull Up for Charity Event” can do so on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PIT’s vendor area, lot 82.
Spectators will also be able to donate to this cause throughout the entire weekend of the festival, he noted.
PIT is still searching for a few businesses willing to donate 10, 25 or 50 cents per pull-up rep to help these children in need. Sponsor names will be printed and displayed on a banner at PIT’s vendor area during the event.
There is also the opportunity to speak to Lavella about possibly participating in his upcoming trip to Arusha, Tanzania, taking place Dec. 31, 2023 through Jan. 16, 2024.
“I have a team of eight people coming along who will be working and volunteering in construction, teaching and medical programs,” he said.
There is now a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising as much funds as possible for this next trip.
“One-hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to the kids, and helping them have a better life and experience,” Lavella said.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/food-education-clothing-for-kids-of-tanzania.
For more information on becoming a sponsor or getting involved, contact physicalindustrytraining@gmail.com.
Follow Physical Industry Training on Facebook.