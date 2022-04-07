ST. MARYS — Officials from the City of St. Marys Police Department and Crystal Fire Department were presenters during this week’s public meeting at City Hall, which discussed incoming American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds.
COSMPD Chief Tom Nicklas proposed three possible projects, ultimately asking for $20,000 from the city’s ARPA funds that are expected to be received in May.
In terms of importance, Nicklas said the top project would be replacing the department’s automated external defibrillators, used to help people in cardiac arrest.
Secondly would be replacing police radios, something they had originally planned to do in 2025.
The third project Nicklas proposed would be a downtown traffic and pedestrian camera monitoring system for downtown St. Marys. Several months ago, Nicklas and other Elk County officials went to Bradford, where this system is currently in place.
“They have had a lot of success with it there,” he said.
Elk County offered to match the funds for this, Nicklas noted, but the department has not had the money in its budget. This would cost an estimated $30,000 or more.
The camera system would come with several benefits, including some facial recognition and possibly being able to identify a suspect police are looking for, said Nicklas.
City Manager Joe Fleming noted that this is the same camera system Ridgway and Johnsonburg are investing in.
Crystal Fire Department
Mike Goetz was the presenter for Crystal Fire Department, ultimately giving the lowdown on four projects that total $75,200.
First, Goetz proposed replacing all of the manual flush valves for the toilets and sinks in the CFD/police station building. The current equipment is 20 years old, and requiring a lot of maintenance.
Also, given the COVID-19 pandemic, hands-free valves would hopefully help to limit the contact and spread of sickness, said Goetz, an estimated $42,200.
The second project would entail upgrading physical training room equipment utilized regularly by fire and police personnel. It would cost $3,000 to replace, said Goetz.
The third project for the CFD would be to replace the emergency generator at the radio tower, so that this doesn’t have to become an issue in the future.
Lastly, the CFD received an ice machine a few years ago, said Goetz, which is used by fire personnel for rehab at fires, as well as general cooling purposes and providing cool mist for responders in a structure fire during hot temperatures.